CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Short Interest Down 6.8% in December

CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 656,100 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 703,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIB. Raymond James set a $110.00 price target on shares of CGI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Desjardins raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in CGI by 8.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 595,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,125,000 after purchasing an additional 44,619 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the third quarter valued at about $673,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of CGI by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 348,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,462,000 after buying an additional 17,854 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 5.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 267,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,200,000 after buying an additional 14,114 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.17. The company had a trading volume of 131,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,850. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. CGI has a 52-week low of $63.88 and a 52-week high of $86.78.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CGI will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

