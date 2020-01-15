Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) Major Shareholder Sells $23,877.00 in Stock

Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 7,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $23,877.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CHRA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.81. 41,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,260. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a market cap of $86.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.23. Charah Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.00 million. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Charah Solutions Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHRA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charah Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. First Analysis cut their target price on shares of Charah Solutions from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Charah Solutions by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 114,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charah Solutions by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Charah Solutions by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.