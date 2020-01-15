Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Jonathan M. Craig Sells 3,162 Shares

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $149,657.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SCHW stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.12. 619,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,308,720. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,195,000 after purchasing an additional 74,956 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 624,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,094,000 after purchasing an additional 40,150 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Barclays raised Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

