Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Short Interest Down 6.8% in December

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,250,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 9,920,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total value of $569,364.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,183.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,434 shares of company stock worth $2,103,797 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 95,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Charter Communications by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Charter Communications by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 190,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR traded up $5.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $515.40. 611,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $481.94 and a 200 day moving average of $436.95. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $279.33 and a 12-month high of $517.07.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Charter Communications to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $528.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.48.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

