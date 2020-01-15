ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Capitalization Tops $971,997.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $971,997.00 and $14,723.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Coinnest, OKEx and EXX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00051586 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00075345 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,776.88 or 1.00354337 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00052016 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001422 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, BigONE, Huobi, LBank, HitBTC, OKEx, ZB.COM, EXX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.