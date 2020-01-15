Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) will announce sales of $123.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.82 million to $123.80 million. Chegg posted sales of $95.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year sales of $408.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $408.00 million to $409.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $520.80 million, with estimates ranging from $519.30 million to $523.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Chegg had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHGG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chegg in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

In other news, Director Marne L. Levine sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $142,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,507.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Osier sold 6,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $246,189.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 762,822 shares of company stock valued at $27,753,273. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,812,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,695 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,603,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,088,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 277.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 771,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 567,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.57. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.67, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a current ratio of 9.50. Chegg has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $48.22.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

