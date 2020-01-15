Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.59.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:CHGG traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.83. 12,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,367. Chegg has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.57. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 462.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Chegg had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marne L. Levine sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $142,362.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,507.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Osier sold 6,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $246,189.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 762,822 shares of company stock worth $27,753,273. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Chegg by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,812,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,530,000 after buying an additional 1,942,695 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,603,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,088,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chegg by 277.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 771,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 567,035 shares during the period.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

