Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $466.25.

CHE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $469.76. The company had a trading volume of 585 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. Chemed has a 1-year low of $275.08 and a 1-year high of $467.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.22.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.15. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $480.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chemed will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.67, for a total value of $827,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,403.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.69, for a total value of $1,081,725.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,660 shares of company stock worth $3,679,279. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Chemed by 3.5% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 1.9% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 9.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Chemed by 1.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

