ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Director James L. Tyree Sells 30,000 Shares

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Director James L. Tyree sold 30,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $743,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.65. 566,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.54 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.54. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 143.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,155 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,600,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 488,063 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,465,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,628,000 after purchasing an additional 332,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,750,000. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

