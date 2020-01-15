ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Treasurer Sells $3,201,274.99 in Stock

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 86,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $3,201,274.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 162,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,029,276.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ChemoCentryx stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,376. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -49.54 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. ChemoCentryx Inc has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $39.80.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 143.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 93,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 41,291 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,465,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,628,000 after buying an additional 332,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CCXI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

