Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Short Interest Update

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,370,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 17,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CC stock opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. Chemours has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 58.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chemours will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CC. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra raised shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Chemours by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,466,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,199,000 after buying an additional 1,557,746 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Chemours by 1,419.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 486,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after buying an additional 454,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chemours by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 683,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,410,000 after buying an additional 444,424 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,095,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Chemours by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 625,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after buying an additional 337,725 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.