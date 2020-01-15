Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s FY2019 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHMI. ValuEngine raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NYSE:CHMI opened at $14.58 on Monday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $245.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHMI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 534.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 675.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. 51.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

