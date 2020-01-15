Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) CFO Mario Jesus Marte Sells 25,000 Shares

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 25,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $770,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $538,836.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mario Jesus Marte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,831 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $808,421.24.

Shares of Chewy stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.50. 3,211,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,506. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78. Chewy Inc has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $41.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Chewy’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chewy Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chewy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

