China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $14.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned China Online Education Group an industry rank of 22 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have commented on COE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of China Online Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of China Online Education Group in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

COE stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93. China Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $12.98.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

