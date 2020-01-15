Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Short Interest Down 7.0% in December

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the December 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on CMG. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $800.00 to $970.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $820.00 to $850.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $819.87.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $5.87 on Wednesday, hitting $865.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,672. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $509.01 and a fifty-two week high of $877.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $834.80 and its 200-day moving average is $803.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 95.48, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.26, for a total transaction of $557,234.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $20,728,176.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,543 shares of company stock worth $5,608,996. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $560,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $22,640,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 97.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,245,187,000 after purchasing an additional 121,606 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

