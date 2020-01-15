Chirantan Jitendra Desai Sells 1,563 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total value of $472,573.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,700,037.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chirantan Jitendra Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.36, for a total value of $416,320.68.

On Monday, November 18th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $731,688.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total value of $38,141.36.

ServiceNow stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.87. 1,486,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.36. The company has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,524.35, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.33. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $182.46 and a 12-month high of $307.73.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $885.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.53 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $267.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut ServiceNow from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 39.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 57.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 217,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,722,000 after purchasing an additional 19,052 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

