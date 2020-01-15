Choice Hotels International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,094 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 716% compared to the typical daily volume of 134 put options.

CHH stock opened at $99.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.04. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $73.80 and a fifty-two week high of $105.32.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 174.81% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $310.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 15,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $1,386,055.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,022.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,680 shares of company stock worth $1,893,382. 24.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth $43,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth about $54,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth about $78,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 63.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

