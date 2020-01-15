Chronobank Market Cap Reaches $862,775.00 (TIME)

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Chronobank has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Chronobank coin can currently be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00014030 BTC on popular exchanges. Chronobank has a market cap of $862,775.00 and approximately $64,552.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.69 or 0.03333857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00192588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00125554 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chronobank Coin Profile

Chronobank’s launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. The official message board for Chronobank is blog.chronobank.io. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chronobank’s official website is chronobank.io. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chronobank Coin Trading

Chronobank can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronobank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronobank using one of the exchanges listed above.

