Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Short Interest Update

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 7,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.23. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $59.64 and a 12 month high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.