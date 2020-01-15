Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Position Lessened by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Churchill Downs comprises about 3.2% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.12% of Churchill Downs worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 770,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,625,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 703,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,993,000 after buying an additional 26,333 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,343,000 after buying an additional 307,743 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 583,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,175,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 375,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,334,000 after buying an additional 45,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.04 and a 200-day moving average of $126.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $141.00.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.581 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.54. This represents a yield of 0.45%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.16 per share, for a total transaction of $123,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

