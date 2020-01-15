CIBC Boosts Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$75.00

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s current price.

TRP has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$71.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.09.

Shares of TRP traded up C$0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$69.50. 699,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,729. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$68.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$66.94. The stock has a market cap of $64.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. Tc Pipelines has a 1-year low of C$54.26 and a 1-year high of C$70.64.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$3.13 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tc Pipelines will post 3.9557256 EPS for the current year.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

