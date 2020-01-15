CIBC Raises Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$38.00

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.75% from the company’s previous close.

SNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday. Desjardins raised Snc-Lavalin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$37.50 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.00.

Shares of TSE SNC traded up C$0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$31.47. 380,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,552. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$15.47 and a 1 year high of C$48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$27.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.35.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$1.04. The company had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.31 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Snc-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

