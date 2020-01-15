CIBC Raises Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$44.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.50 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.35.

Shares of TSE:STN traded down C$0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$38.72. 204,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$36.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.84. Stantec has a one year low of C$26.67 and a one year high of C$39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$952.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$922.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.2899999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 75,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.50, for a total transaction of C$2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,684,948.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

