Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CI. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target (up from $203.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Cigna news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,494.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1,351.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,334,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,802,000 after buying an additional 2,173,662 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,933,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,527,000 after buying an additional 714,957 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,449,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,720,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,712,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $742,443,000 after buying an additional 313,392 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI opened at $205.19 on Wednesday. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $212.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

