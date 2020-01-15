Cindicator (CND) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $108,663.00

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cindicator token can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, ABCC, Mercatox and GOPAX. Cindicator has a market cap of $10.88 million and $108,663.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.82 or 0.03318885 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00191079 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00125356 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cindicator’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,881,493,044 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com.

Cindicator can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Ethfinex, ABCC, HitBTC, Mercatox and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

