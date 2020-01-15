CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Short Interest Down 6.4% in December

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 843,800 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the December 15th total of 901,800 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 111,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIRCOR International stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $43.93. The company had a trading volume of 130,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,754. The firm has a market cap of $861.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.24. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $47.80.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.93 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. CIRCOR International’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

CIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

