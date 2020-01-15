Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,642,650,000 after acquiring an additional 45,351,980 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621,798 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $444,882,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $777,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 19,880 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $891,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.15. 575,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,705,336. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.00 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

