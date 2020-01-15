Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Short Interest Up 8.8% in December

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,230,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 33,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 32.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $48.15. 575,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,705,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $199.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $43.00 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average of $49.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

