Citadel Trading Down 53.3% Over Last Week (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 59.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Citadel has traded 53.3% lower against the US dollar. Citadel has a total market cap of $9,663.00 and $64.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel Profile

CTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

