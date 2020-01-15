Citigroup Boosts Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $71.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $65.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.94.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3,507.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,105 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 124.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,893 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 207.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,082 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 361.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,073,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,817,000 after acquiring an additional 840,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,893.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 694,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,403,000 after buying an additional 659,498 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

