Citigroup Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$50.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. GMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.50.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU stock traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$44.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,895,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,186. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$36.32 and a 12 month high of C$46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.71.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.56 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.32, for a total transaction of C$1,269,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 20,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.41, for a total value of C$848,166.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,926.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.