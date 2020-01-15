Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Citigroup has increased its dividend by an average of 69.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Citigroup has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Citigroup to earn $8.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.24. 15,947,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,528,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.64. The firm has a market cap of $173.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Citigroup from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.39.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

