Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Position Lessened by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 1.3% of Guardian Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 74,950 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Shares of C stock opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $173.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

