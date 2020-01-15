Citigroup Increases Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $50.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target increased by analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DAVA. ValuEngine downgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Endava in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Endava from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Endava from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average of $41.18. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Endava has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $49.75.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $101.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.84 million. Endava had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 11.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Endava will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

