Citigroup Increases Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Price Target to C$31.00

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

IMP stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.29. The company had a trading volume of 16,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.24. Intermap Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.39.

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.63 million during the quarter.

Intermap Technologies Company Profile

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial information company, provides geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution. The company also provides geospatial data acquisition and production services; and value-added data licenses.

