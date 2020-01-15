Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on C. Vining Sparks raised shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.71.

Shares of C opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.64. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $173.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 74,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

