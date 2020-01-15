Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets to $97.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “average” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

C has been the topic of a number of other reports. Vining Sparks upgraded Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE:C opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.64. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,638.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,014,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,674,000 after acquiring an additional 21,690,409 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 29.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,228,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,201 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 287.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,339 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,193,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Citigroup by 21.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,720,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,143,000 after buying an additional 996,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.