Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Raised to $124.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $119.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.39.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.45. 432,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,528,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $173.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.64. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in C. Jennison Associates raised its position in Citigroup by 186.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 9,148,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956,725 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 18.0% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management now owns 163,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 89.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 2,350,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,224 shares during the period. MUFG Americas raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas now owns 145,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management now owns 29,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

