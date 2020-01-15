Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Raised to $96.00 at Morgan Stanley

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.71.

Citigroup stock opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $173.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 74,950 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

