Citigroup Raises EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $263.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $230.00 to $263.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EPAM. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $213.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.82.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $227.17 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $130.10 and a fifty-two week high of $229.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.47.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $553,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $409,840.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,260,151. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.