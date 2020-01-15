Citigroup Raises First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $125.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $121.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $120.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $122.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 303,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 527.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 84,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,816,000 after acquiring an additional 233,424 shares during the last quarter.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

