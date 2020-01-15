Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for William Hill (LON:WMH)

William Hill (LON:WMH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WMH. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of William Hill to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on shares of William Hill in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of William Hill to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 258 ($3.39) target price on shares of William Hill in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 223.58 ($2.94).

William Hill stock opened at GBX 183.70 ($2.42) on Wednesday. William Hill has a 52-week low of GBX 128.45 ($1.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 181.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 175.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51.

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

