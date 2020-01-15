Citigroup Trims Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Target Price to $7.00

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $9.00 price target on shares of Conduent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Conduent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Conduent has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $15.48.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Conduent will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 1,014.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

