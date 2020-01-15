Citrix Systems (CTXS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Citrix Systems has set its FY19 guidance at $5.60-5.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $5.25-5.45 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.05 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 97.57% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Citrix Systems to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTXS stock opened at $114.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.04. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $115.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $107.00 target price on Citrix Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 7,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $860,202.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,220,790.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $72,770.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,037 shares of company stock worth $5,278,883. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

