Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 507,900 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 539,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 835,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 148.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 44,715 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVEO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

NYSE:CVEO opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. Civeo has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.40 million. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Civeo will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

