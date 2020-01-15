Civic (CVC) One Day Volume Hits $2.70 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Civic token can now be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Gate.io, Liqui and Radar Relay. Civic has a total market cap of $13.36 million and $2.70 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Civic has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Civic alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.82 or 0.03318885 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00191079 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00125356 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, Kucoin, Mercatox, Kyber Network, Gate.io, OKEx, Bittrex, Livecoin, Liqui, COSS, IDEX, Poloniex, Vebitcoin, Binance, Upbit, ABCC, Radar Relay and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.