Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,511. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $363.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $24.32.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $25.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.12 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In related news, Director Harry Singer acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,991.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 23.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 39.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 9.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $6,148,000. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.