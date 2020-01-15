Claymore Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (CLM)

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, Claymore has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Claymore has a market cap of $1,562.00 and $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Claymore token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, VinDAX and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Claymore Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. The official message board for Claymore is medium.com/@claymoretoken. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken. The official website for Claymore is claymoretoken.com.

Claymore Token Trading

Claymore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, DDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Claymore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Claymore using one of the exchanges listed above.

