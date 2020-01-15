Clearsign Combustion Corp (NASDAQ:CLIR) Short Interest Update

Clearsign Combustion Corp (NASDAQ:CLIR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the December 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CLIR traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. 38,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,990. Clearsign Combustion has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.26.

Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLIR. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearsign Combustion by 20.7% in the second quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clearsign Combustion by 2.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 500,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearsign Combustion by 62.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 222,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Clearsign Combustion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

About Clearsign Combustion

ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems in the United States. Its Duplex, Duplex Plug & Play, and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

