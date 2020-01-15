Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie set a $10.00 price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of CLF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,307,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,939,228. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $555.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.27%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,265.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Koci acquired 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,153.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,848 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

